Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, Sgt. Isaac Carrington, Shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department Sergeant Isaac Carrington will be released from the hospital at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department will form a ceremonial gauntlet outside the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center’s ambulance-bay entrance.

Sgt. Carrington was shot a little over two weeks ago during an attempted armed robbery outside his home.

He was seen last week in a video message with Baltimore police commissioner Harrison where Carrington pledged he would return to the force soon.

“I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,” he said, referencing a police code for an in-service officer.

Police haven’t made any arrests in connection with the shooting, but they are continuing to investigate.

This story is developing. 

