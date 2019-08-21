Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department Sergeant Isaac Carrington will be released from the hospital at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department will form a ceremonial gauntlet outside the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center’s ambulance-bay entrance.
Sgt. Carrington was shot a little over two weeks ago during an attempted armed robbery outside his home.
He was seen last week in a video message with Baltimore police commissioner Harrison where Carrington pledged he would return to the force soon.
“I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,” he said, referencing a police code for an in-service officer.
Police haven’t made any arrests in connection with the shooting, but they are continuing to investigate.
This story is developing.
