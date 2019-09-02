



Scores of people attended a vigil Monday night in memory of a 16-year-old boy killed in a quadruple shooting in Baltimore last week.

Milton Carrington was shot in the 2500 block of East Monument Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

His mother Tamika Walker and two other teens were also shot.

At the vigil, Walker told the crowd she was shot ten times.

“I ain’t care how many wounds I had in me. I went over there and started CPR on my child,” she said.

Scores of people attend vigil to remember 16-year-old Milton. He was shot and killed last week. The family needs help to pay for his funeral. Here’s a link to the GoFundMe.https://t.co/IDEoC8ixNo@wjz pic.twitter.com/7DHLiIVPma — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) September 3, 2019

Lamar Burgess was at the scene moments after the shooting. He described helping Walker and Carrington as the situation unfolded before his eyes.

“When she got shot she had crawled to the steps, so I had pulled her into the store,” he said. “She said she didn’t want to come in there, she wanted me to take her to her son, so I picked her up and took her across the street to her son.”

Since Thursday, three separate quadruple shootings occurred in Baltimore. Carrington is one of the youngest victims.

The teen would have been starting school Tuesday; instead, he’s one of the city’s latest murder victims.

His peers and teachers are now coping with his loss during an already stressful back-to-school season.

“It’s very very tough to walk into school tomorrow, look these kids in the eye and say, ‘Hey, I know your big brother is gone,’ but we are going to be here to try to be a stabilizing force. We are still hurting ourselves as adults,” Carrington’s former teacher and coach Marques Dent said.

Local activist Kwame Rose also weighed in on the tragedy, tweeting Friday, “Milton was a kid who wanted more. Every Saturday he was one of the first kids from Monument Street ready to work and clean up the neighborhood in our Bmore Beautiful program.”

Milton was a kid who wanted more. Every Saturday he was one of the first kids from Monument street ready to work and clean up the neighborhood in our Bmore Beautiful program. I’m hurting, because I know all he wanted to do was to be apart of something greater. 👼 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IsqUFEAnl2 — Kwame Rose (@kwamerose) August 30, 2019

As balloons with his favorite color were released Monday, his grandmother Marie Latney said she’ll miss his smile.

“He’s a good kid. Ain’t deserve this,” she said.

Walker echoed Latney’s comments.

“It hurt. No child don’t deserve to be gunned down like a dog in the street. No child. It was three kids out there, not just my son,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Carrington’s funeral expenses.