BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen Baltimore Police officers are on administrative duties after all of them fired their weapons during the E. Fayette Street and North Caroline St. shooting last week.
An officer was shot and a suspect was killed by police in the late-night shootout between officers and the armed suspect who police had been searching for around Baltimore for days.
The suspect killed was identified as Tyrone Domingo Banks, 30, of the 2200 block of E. Biddle Street. Police said he had been wanted since Tuesday when he allegedly tried to strike one officer with a silver SUV he was driving, and then fired at another officer.
Eyewitness video captured the moment gunfire sounded out late Wednesday night.
Police are not able to confirm exactly how many shots were fired.
