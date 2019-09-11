Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — In addition to the original seven, three more MS-13 gang members have been arrested and charged in the death of a man whose body was found near a Towson apartment building in July, bringing the total charged to 10 people.
Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar’s body was found July 31 in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.
Police had been called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a cardiac arrest.
When they arrived they found him unresponsive with trauma to his upper body.
Baltimore County Police said he was the intended victim of a planned murder, officially ruled as a homicide by multiple sharp force objects.
Police have not released the identities or the mugs of the three other members recently arrested.
