BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police release the body-worn camera footage from the Aug, 28 shootout with a suspect on E. Fayette and N. Caroline Streets.
Police later identified the suspect as Tyrone Domingo Banks, 30, of the 2200 block of E. Biddle Street.
Police said Banks was the suspect they were looking for since Tuesday, Aug. 26 when he allegedly tried to strike one officer with a silver SUV he was driving and then fire at another officer.
Then on the night of Aug. 28, police caught up with Banks and it led to the shootout.
Police released two videos: body-worn camera video and foxtrot video.
In the police-worn camera video you see the officers chasing Banks in their vehicle. , before pulling their weapons and shooting at the suspect. You hear several rounds of gunfire and officers yelling locations related to the suspect.
