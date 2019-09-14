



16-year-old Milton Carrington was laid to rest Saturday.

Carrington was one of four people shot in the early morning hours of August 29 on East Monument Street. His mother was shot in the stomach, and two other people were hurt.

“It’s a really sad occasion,” “Just praying all the violence and shootings stop because I don’t think people realize how the family suffers after this. It’s just unfortunate.”

Carrington’s mother spoke at a vigil that was held last week for her son.

“Four years ago, I buried Milton’s little brother,” she said. “But it don’t hurt nothing like this. My son died of natural causes, this person stole Milton’s life.”

Baltimore City officials know violence runs rampant along the streets. Some call it an epidemic. Another quadruple shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead and three women hurt. Unfortunately, these are just a few of the hundreds of homicides in the city so far this year.

“We have to change a culture where people are trying to solve their conflicts with violence,”

Carrington’s mother had a message for the gunman who killed her son.

“Put the guns down, bullets have no name, innocent people’s families are grieving and hurting,” she said.

Police are still looking for Carrington’s killer.