By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under: Baltimore County Stabbing

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in an assault Monday night.

Sources say that police are investigating the incident as a stabbing with multiple victims. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Berkshire Road in Dundalk just after 9 p.m. Monday after reports of an assault. Details on the extent of the injuries have not been released.

Officers were also on the scene just a few blocks away in the 7600 block of Belmont Road. Police have not yet said if the two scenes are related.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

