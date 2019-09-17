DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in an assault Monday night.
Sources say that police are investigating the incident as a stabbing with multiple victims. The victims were taken to the hospital.
#UPDATE: Sources tell me police are investigating a stabbing with multiple victims after being called to a Dundalk neighborhood last night. #WJZhttps://t.co/Qy6MvizVKO
— Kimberly Eiten (@KimberlyEiten) September 17, 2019
Officers responded to the 7600 block of Berkshire Road in Dundalk just after 9 p.m. Monday after reports of an assault. Details on the extent of the injuries have not been released.
Officers were also on the scene just a few blocks away in the 7600 block of Belmont Road. Police have not yet said if the two scenes are related.
