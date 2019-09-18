Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Man Alive Clinic, methadone clinic shooting, Sgt. Bill Shiflett, Talkers


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Bel Air brewery is holding a fundraiser Thursday for a Baltimore Police Department sergeant injured while responding to a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic earlier this summer.

Sgt. Bill Shiflett was seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen July 15 as police rushed inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Avenue. The shooting left the suspected shooter and clinic employee dead.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Shiflett, a 25-year veteran of the force, was released from a hospital nearly a week later, but “faces a long road to recovery,” the city police union said Wednesday.

The fundraiser is being held at AleCraft Brewery at 319 South Main Street in Bel Air from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Comments