BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Bel Air brewery is holding a fundraiser Thursday for a Baltimore Police Department sergeant injured while responding to a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic earlier this summer.
Sgt. Bill Shiflett was seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen July 15 as police rushed inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Avenue. The shooting left the suspected shooter and clinic employee dead.
Shiflett, a 25-year veteran of the force, was released from a hospital nearly a week later, but “faces a long road to recovery,” the city police union said Wednesday.
AleCraft Brewery in Bel Air, MD is will be hosting a fundraiser tomorrow (9/19/19) for Sgt. Bill Shiflett and his family. Sgt. Shiflett was seriously wounded by a gunman on 7/15/19 and faces a long road to recovery. Please stop by! 319 S Main St Bel Air, MD 212014 11AM- 10PM pic.twitter.com/SP6gZ4mkj3
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) September 18, 2019
The fundraiser is being held at AleCraft Brewery at 319 South Main Street in Bel Air from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
