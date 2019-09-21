



More than 300 people had one mission in mind Saturday- climb 181 flights of stairs to honor first responders who lost their lives in 9/11.

In 70 lbs. of gear Jaymie Birney, of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, wore each of the 343 names on his back etched into an oxygen tank.

“Even if we don’t have enough people to climb for badges everyone gets climbed for today,” Birney said.

Volunteer firefighter John Kraft took to the stairs with his sister Danielle. Kraft said Americans need to remember what the actions of these heroes were for.

“On my helmet, I wear 343 for the number of firefighters lost that day,” Kraft said. “But 20,000 people were saved that day.”

People climbed the stairs of M&T Bank Stadium- some in full turnout gear and some in workout clothes.

“We were all alive when September 11 happened,” “So this is a good way for us to honor the firefighters and everyone who lost their lives that day for us.”

A special shout out was also extended to Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington, the off-duty police officer shot outside of his home last month.

Related Coverage:

“My next-door neighbor, Isaac Carrington, this one’s for you, buddy,”

Firefighters say, for many, the fight continues as some of the surviving first responders at Ground Zero now battle cancer and other illnesses.

“I know it was a long time ago,” “It’s in history books now for young kids, but there’s still a lot of brothers still suffering and dying every day,”