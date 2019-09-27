



After a months-long hiatus and the settling of a contract dispute, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra took to the stage Friday night for the first time in its 2019-2020 season.

The musicians got a rousing round of applause from the more than 2,000 audience members in attendance as they took the stage.

It’s the first time they’re performing this season and the first time they’ve performed in weeks, after a contract dispute and lockout began earlier in the summer.

“I’ve been waiting anxiously to hear what the resolution would be, so to know that they’re back and doing a wonderful performance tonight, just thrilled me,” said attendee Martha Kolodkin.

In late May, BSO management announced the cancellation of the orchestra’s summer season as they sought to address millions of dollars in losses over the past decade. That took the musicians “completely off-guard.”

After weeks off the job and numerous pickets and negotiating sessions, Monday the two sides reached a one-year agreement.

Brian Prechtl, a percussionist and the co-chair of the players’ committee, said he’s thrilled to be back performing.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be back in the stage,” he said. “I mean we’ve been out there on the street marching but to come back in the concert hall and do the thing that we love to do is incredibly exciting for all of us.”

BSO president and CEO Peter Kjome said it’s “tremendously exciting” to have the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall once again filled with music.

“To have the Meyerhoff and Strathmore again filled with music is something that is very meaningful to all of us at the BSO,” he said.