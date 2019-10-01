Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect has been identified in the Towson University sex assault reported Sunday night.
According to campus police, the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.
A female student reported that an unknown man grabbed her breast as he walked past her in the student union Sunday night.
The woman said she was walking on the first floor of the union around 8:43 p.m. when the assault occurred.
Police are investigating the “fondling” as fourth-degree assault.
Just last week, a student was charged in a rape inside one of the dorms.
Towson University has offered these safety tips as precautions to both students on campus:
- Trust your instincts – If something or someone makes you uneasy, avoid the person or leave.
- Be observant – Look around. Be aware of your surroundings and the people in them.
- Stick to well lighted streets and well-populated areas – Avoid shortcuts, wooded areas, alleys, and isolated parking lots and garages.
- Safety in numbers – Walk with friends or in a group.
- If you see something, say something. Contact the Towson University Police at 410-704-4444
Anyone having any information regarding the incident should contact the Towson University Police Department at 410-704-4444.
