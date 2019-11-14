  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Jordan Taylor Thursday.

Taylor died after being shot during a home invasion last week in west Baltimore. He worked as a coach at the Y in Catonsville.

The CEO wrote an editorial and blamed city leaders for the violence.

Mayor Jack Young argued that he is moving the city forward.

“I’m not the one committing the murders,” Mayor Young said Wednesday.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information about Taylor’s death.

