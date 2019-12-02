



Armed assaults over the holiday weekend in southeast Baltimore have neighbors rallying to end the violence, sharing home surveillance footage of the suspects across social media.

Two teenage boys and a girl were caught on camera in two assaults over the weekend in Upper Fells Point, just around the corner from each other.

Carjackings like these in the southeast district have gone up and are increasingly caught on camera.

The first of these two incidents happened Friday at 3:10 p.m. when a 35-year-old woman was seen on doorbell camera footage fighting off one of the three teens in the 300 block of S. Chester Street. They are seen lifting her up in order to take her car keys, purse, cellphone.

Two of the teens drove off in her parent’s SUV. Police say the green Suburu was found at Mondawmin Mall a short time later.

Less than 48 hours later, the teens cornered another man on 2000 block of Gough Street Sunday around 2 p.m. chasing him with a gun before assaulting him.

“These are just very disturbing crimes and the community is rallying behind the victim,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen. “We will not tolerate this kind of violence.”

Police announced Monday they have charged three teens — a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — in the two incidents. The teens were also linked to a carjacking from mid-November where a 67-year-old woman was walking in the 2000 block of Bank Street when she was approached by the trio. They assaulted and robbed her before stealing her vehicle, police said.

They’re charged as juveniles with carjacking, robbery and assault, police said.

Working with the community, officers located the three teens in the 400 block of S. Broadway Sunday shortly after the incident.

According to Open Baltimore crime stats, there have been 71 carjackings in the southeast district this year as of last week.

That’s a 61 percent increase year-to-date.

The teens were taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Booking and Intake Facility.