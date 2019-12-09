  • WJZ 13On Air

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Students at Logan Elementary School in Dundalk got quite the surprise Monday when former Baltimore Raven Qadry Ismail and mascot Poe paid them a visit.

The stop came just a day after the Ravens clinched their spot in the playoffs after beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17.

The assembly was set up to reward students for participating in the NFL Play 60 campaign, which encourages people to be active for at least 60 minutes per day to fight childhood obesity.

 

