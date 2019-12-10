Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews were limited in practice Tuesday due to injury.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews were limited in practice Tuesday due to injury.
Jackson suffered a quad injury in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Harbaugh said the injury happened during a fourth-quarter play after which the Bills’ Trent Murphy was flagged for roughing the passer.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With 24-17 Win Over Bills
- Ravens Have 96% Chance To Earn Top Seed In AFC After Win Over Bills, Patriots Loss
- Mayor Young Calls On Baltimore To ‘Light The City Purple’ For Ravens
- Mark Andrews’ Injury Is ‘Not Serious,’ Ravens’ Tight End Could Be Back Thursday
- Ravens TE Hayden Hurst Continues To Make Name For Himself, Scoring Career-Best 61-Yard TD
Andrews suffered an injury in the first quarter that forced him to miss the rest of the game.
Harbaugh said both injuries are not considered serious.
Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and Jets is set for an 8:20 p.m. kick off.
You must log in to post a comment.