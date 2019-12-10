Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Mark Andrews, NFL, Talkers


OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews were limited in practice Tuesday due to injury.

Jackson suffered a quad injury in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said the injury happened during a fourth-quarter play after which the Bills’ Trent Murphy was flagged for roughing the passer.

Andrews suffered an injury in the first quarter that forced him to miss the rest of the game.

Harbaugh said both injuries are not considered serious.

Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and Jets is set for an 8:20 p.m. kick off.

