BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh knows his team is capable of greatness: he said as much in his post-game speech after the team defeated the New York Jets Thursday night.
As the team celebrated its tenth consecutive win, Harbaugh began his locker room speech by referencing a shirt quarterback Lamar Jackson sported during a post-game interview reading “The North is Not Enough.”
“I don’t know who thought of the t-shirt, but it was right on,” Harbaugh said. “We’re the North champs and it’s not enough.”
While the Ravens are riding high, Harbaugh said there are still two more division teams to face in the coming weeks: the Cleveland Browns on December 22 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 29.
The Ravens have already clinched the AFC North and a spot in the playoffs, but Harbaugh said he knows the team can do more and secure the number one seed.
“The North championship is the first championship,” he said. “That’s why it’s our first goal. It’s not our top goal, but it is our first goal.”
Watch Harbaugh’s full speech here.
