BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a last-second Christmas present for that hard-to-shop-for Ravens fan? The team is helping you out.
The Ravens posted on their Twitter account Christmas morning that they’re giving away a signed Lamar Jackson jersey to a lucky fan.
It’s “A gift for the best fans in the world,” the team said.
We're going to make one lucky fan's Christmas VERY merry❗️
RT to win this signed @Lj_era8 jersey❗️
A gift for the best fans in the world 🎁 pic.twitter.com/XBu8rB2jTu
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2019
To win, fans have to retweet the team’s tweet here.
Jackson’s jerseys have been hard to come by this holiday season, selling out at the Ravens Pop-Up Store in Canton and online.
Jerseys were unavailable from Nike’s website earlier this month but the company is now accepting pre-orders for certain sizes which will ship in early January.