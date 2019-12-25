  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a last-second Christmas present for that hard-to-shop-for Ravens fan? The team is helping you out.

The Ravens posted on their Twitter account Christmas morning that they’re giving away a signed Lamar Jackson jersey to a lucky fan.

It’s “A gift for the best fans in the world,” the team said.

To win, fans have to retweet the team’s tweet here.

Jackson’s jerseys have been hard to come by this holiday season, selling out at the Ravens Pop-Up Store in Canton and online.

Jerseys were unavailable from Nike’s website earlier this month but the company is now accepting pre-orders for certain sizes which will ship in early January.

