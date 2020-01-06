Comments
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens fans heading to Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will see some team spirit when they go to pick up or drop off their loved ones.
The airport has changed out its red and green lights along the loading zone for purple ones ahead of the Ravens’ matchup Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
From 🎄 season to 🏈 season!
We've exchanged the red and green holiday lights for purple lights ahead of the @ravens playoff run. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes pic.twitter.com/2kgrNJYEP6
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 6, 2020
The game airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. on WJZ.