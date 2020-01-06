BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is focused on one thing — getting the Ravens to the Super Bowl. But as he continues to lead his team to victory, he’s getting recognized more and more when he’s out and about in Baltimore.
Jackson loves his fans — regularly stopping to take pictures and sign autographs — but sometimes he needs to complete his errands or eat.
The team MVP was recently seen at a mall in Virginia swarmed by fans. A reporter asked Jackson last week about his growing fame and how he’s coping.
“I’ve been getting recognized when I was out, but it wasn’t that bad — it got worse,” Jackson said with a chuckle. “I love the fans, but sometimes I want to shop; sometimes I want to eat.”
The other problem is Jackson is too nice, he doesn’t want to exclude anyone. If people want a group photo, he’s good, but when people ask for individual photos, he feels bad leaving someone out.
“If I go with one person, I gotta go with everyone else, I can’t leave nobody behind,” Jackson said.
If a fan asks him for a photo and he says “not right now,” Jackson said its not in a bad way, it’s because he may not have the time to take pictures with every fan.
But Jackson recognized that his recent fame is a good thing — “it’s cool though.”