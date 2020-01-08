



It was a messy commute Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for more troubles as they head home.

There was rain and snow in some areas, a morning snow squall and more than 100 accidents on the road and even thundersnow.

An Owings Mills viewer caught the thundersnow, a winter weather phenomena, just one of the many weather changes in the last 24 hours.

“It was coming down worse than yesterday, just a few minutes ago, and look at the sky.” said Baltimore County resident Audrey Rhodey.

In Harford County, Bill Fornoff had just cleared his driveway from last night’s system, just to be back at it again.

“Lot of wind, heavy wind, looked like a white out there for 30-45 minutes.” Fornoff said.

Around the same time in Harford County, a woman was hit by a snow plow and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Though crews were out treating the roads with salt all night, the morning commute was still messy.

Maryland State Police report 198 crashes from midnight to 9 a.m. The Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Administration was back at it again Wednesday morning, this time to plow.

“Those snow squalls this morning came in rather rapidly and created whiteout conditions for areas north and west of the city and its associated with the cold weather coming through so we had to keep our crews out to plow the interstate and state-maintained highways.” said Charlie Gischlar with MDOT SHA.

But with winds expected to pick up and temperatures already dropping, drivers still need to proceed with extreme caution.

Officials said to give yourself more time to get to your destination, increase your following distance and be extra careful taking turns or driving over bridges.