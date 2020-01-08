Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey, girl come with me and cheer on the Ravens!
Maryland band O.A.R. will be playing halftime at the Ravens playoff game on Saturday.
“We’re excited to have O.A.R. performing at halftime of Saturday’s playoff game!” the Ravens posted Wednesday.
Four of the seven band members grew up in Rockville, Maryland and attended Wooten High School. The band was founded in 1996.
The Ravens face the Titans Saturday during the divisional playoffs.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on WJZ.