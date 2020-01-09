BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will honor former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer on Saturday before they face the Titans in the divisional playoffs.
Dilfer, who also wore no. 8 like current quarterback Lamar Jackson, led the Ravens to a 34-7 win over the Giants during Super Bowl XXXV.
We're excited to welcome back Super Bowl XXXV winning QB Trent Dilfer Saturday as the Legend of the Game! pic.twitter.com/frfdaGkUzt
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2020
He will be honored as a legend of the game.
Dilfer helped the Ravens win their first Super Bowl game on January 28, 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The team had a 12-4 record during the 2000 season. Since he wasn’t re-signed before the win, Dilfer was released after the season. He moved onto the Seattle Seahawks as a backup quarterback before starting a career as a NFL analyst for ESPN.
Jackson is hoping to take his team to the Super Bowl this year. The Ravens have a 14-2 record this season and many are hoping the Ravens’ 12-game winning streak will continue into the playoffs.
Maybe no. 8 is a lucky number.