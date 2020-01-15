BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a warm day across the area on Wednesday, but don’t expect those temperatures to stick around!
Saturday, there is a potential for a wintry mix and a period of snow during the day, which could then be followed by freezing rain and sleet later at night.
A trace to an inch of snow is possible for the city, with more expected north and west.
Friday, cold air will move down from the north, which will set up the potential for the winter weather on Saturday.
Frederick County officials said that crews have already started to treat roads in preparation for the possible winter weather.
Highway officials caution that on average, more than 200,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions.
In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.