



As the cold temperatures arrive Friday and Maryland is expecting some snow Saturday.

It’ll be sunny Friday with a high near 38. Wind gusts as high as 23 mph are possible.

Although there’s not a large amount of snow expected Saturday — a trace to an inch in the Baltimore metro area and one to two inches areas north and west of the city — the timing of the weather may force some to change their plans.

Maryland Weather: Snow, Wintry Mix Possible Saturday

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the system and here’s when forecasters believe the wintry mix will arrive.

Before 1 p.m. — Expect snow and sleet to begin.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Rain possibly mixed with sleet will fall.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. – The precipitation will turn to rain.

After 10 p.m. – Drizzle and temperatures drop

The high Saturday will only get to 38. Wind gusts of up to 21 mph are possible. The low will drop to 35.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 39.

Motorists should look out for black ice and icy conditions on roadways overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

A full list of warming centers in the Baltimore area can be found here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.