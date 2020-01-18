BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department sergeant trying to arrest a person who spat in his face was kicked by a group of people while he and the suspect were on the ground, police said.

The sergeant was reportedly conducting a business check on Pennsylvania Avenue when the suspect became argumentative and spat in his face.

As he tried to arrest the suspect, several other people began kicking the officer.

Video purportedly of the incident shows at least two people kicking the officer in the butt. A person in the background can be heard yelling, “Beat him!”

In a statement, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the behavior will not be tolerated:

“Based on our preliminary review of the incident, the sergeant did nothing to provoke the assault, and the sergeant should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant. The men and women of our department work tirelessly to protect the people of Baltimore every hour of every day. The actions of these assailants — and this type of behavior — simply will not be tolerated. I am outraged, as any resident of Baltimore should be, by this incident. We can not, and will not, allow any member of the public, or one of our officers, to be assaulted. We are now working to identify everybody involved and, when we do, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young also issued a statement urging those involved to turn themselves in:

“The video circulating of a Baltimore police sergeant being attacked while trying to do his job and make an appropriate arrest is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face on the job. “While we’re all thankful that the sergeant was not seriously injured, the situation could have easily turned more dangerous. We’ve arrested one individual and are actively searching for the others seen kicking the sergeant in the video. “We have a simple message for everyone involved. Do yourselves a favor and surrender. That type of behavior will not be tolerated and each person arrested will be held accountable.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, the city’s police union said it was “disgusted” by the video:

“This morning, we have seen the video circulating that shows one of our Sergeants struggling to subdue a suspect while being assaulted by a crowd of bystanders. Needless to say, we are disgusted by what is shown on the video; however, this is an all too familiar scenario to our members. It is indicative of a broken city that is being led by people who have absolutely no real-time crime plan or, it seems, even know how to formulate one. Crime in Baltimore is out of control and until new leadership is elected and appointed, this lack of respect for the law and those who enforce it will continue and deepen.” https://twitter.com/FOP3/status/1218566289989492736

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.