



The 20-year-old man arrested in the assault of a Baltimore police sergeant was previously charged in a 2016 violent home invasion. At the time, Donnell Burgess was just 16 years old.

Burgess, along with a 17-year-old boy, were charged Sunday in the assault of a police sergeant. The sergeant was reportedly conducting a business check on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday when the suspect became argumentative and spat in his face. As he tried to arrest the suspect, several other people began kicking the officer.

Police said Burgess was allegedly one of those people.

READ MORE:

Video of the incident shows at least two people kicking the officer in the buttocks. A person in the background can be heard yelling, “Beat him!” Others can be heard laughing.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the department is “absolutely outraged” by the assault.

“What we saw was appalling, it was unnecessary and it was downright criminal,” he said.

Burgess was charged with assault and resisting arrest in Saturday’s incident. A 17-year-old male was arrested as a juvenile.

It’s not the first time Burgess was arrested.

On Jan. 11, 2016, Burgess was arrested along with four other suspects in a violent home invasion in the 3700 block of Overview Road in northwest Baltimore on Jan. 10, 2016.

In the 2016 incident, Burgess, along with three armed men, allegedly entered the home and demanded money and valuables. Two of the victims were struck in the head and the face. Three other victims were not seriously injured.

Police learned of the incident after one of the victims texted family members about the armed robbery. When police arrived, two suspects surrendered and two tried to escape.

The case ended with a nolle prosequi, or a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren will have more on the case tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 7 p.m.