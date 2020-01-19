BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects have been arrested Sunday after being wanted in connection with the assault on a Baltimore Police sergeant from earlier this weekend.
20-year-old Donnell Burgess was arrested Sunday in the 1900 block of Cross Trails Road and taken to Central Booking where he has been charged with assault on police and resisting arrest.
Detectives also arrested a 17-year-old boy from Baltimore. He was taken to Juvenile Booking where he has been charged as a juvenile.
The sergeant was reportedly conducting a business check on Pennsylvania Avenue when the suspect became argumentative and spat in his face. As he tried to arrest the suspect, several other people began kicking the officer.
Video of the incident shows at least two people kicking the officer in the buttocks. A person in the background can be heard yelling, “Beat him!” Others can be heard laughing.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement Saturday that the sergeant, identified as Sergeant Simpson, “did nothing to provoke the assault, and the sergeant should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant.”
This story is developing.