By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The assault of a Baltimore police sergeant started after he “inadvertently brushed the left shoulder” of suspect Zayne Abdullah while the sergeant was conducting a business check Saturday night, according to court documents.

That “brush of the shoulder” allegedly led Abdullah to spit in the Sgt. Simpson’s face before a confrontation between the two was caught on a viral video.

According to the charging documents, the uniformed sergeant was checking in on “A” Grocery store at 1527 Pennslyvania Avenue around 10:05 p.m. Simpson said a group of people was loitering in front of the store, preventing customers from going inside.

The sergeant asked that the group “move along” and as he approached them he “inadvertently brushed the left shoulder” of one of the men, later identified as Abdullah.

Abdullah allegedly said, “the word is excuse me,” before he spit in the Simpson’s face.

Zayne Abdullah. Credit: Baltimore Police

The sergeant attempted to arrest Abdullah, but instead was punched in the face, upper torso and arm. He was also kicked numerous times, including to his head.

Other officers eventually arrived on scene and helped get Abdullah into custody.

