



Several state lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would require school police officers and resource officers to carry firearms while on school premises.

Thirteen state senators — all Republicans — are sponsoring Senate Bill 459, which would change an existing law that says Baltimore City school police officers may carry guns on school grounds before or after school hours on school days and on non-school days to instead require them to carry firearms.

School resource officers in other districts would also be required to carry a firearm while at the school to which they’re assigned.

The controversial legislation drew support from the Baltimore School Board in 2019 in the wake of a shooting at Frederick Douglass High School that left an assistant basketball coach injured. Prior to the shooting, the board had voted unanimously against the proposal.

Despite its support from Baltimore school officials, the bill introduced in the state Senate last year failed to reach a second reading.

At the time, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called lawmakers who shot down the proposal “pro-criminal.”

Last year, Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said the Senate made the right decision.

“For a population of children who are already overexposed to firearms, having more guns in our schools is not the right call,” Cohen said.

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect on July 1.