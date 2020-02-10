BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were killed within a span of around eight hours Monday in Baltimore, hours after the end of the city’s first Ceasefire weekend, police said.
The latest shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Griffis Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the head and died at the scene.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a triple shooting near Patapsco Elementary Middle School in Cherry Hill. That shooting left one man dead and another gravely injured. The third victim is expected to survive.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Triple Shooting Near Elementary School In Cherry Hill Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
- Woman Stabbed To Death In Northeast Baltimore, Suspect In Custody
- Man Shot, Killed On West Lexington Street
- ‘It’s Getting Out Of Hand’ | Violence Hits City Through First Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend Of 2020
Hours prior, police responded to a fatal shooting and a fatal stabbing.
The stabbing happened in the 6400 block of Walther Avenue around 1 p.m. and left a 51-year-old woman dead. The shooting happened around the same time in the 800 block of West Lexington Street. Police said a man was shot in the upper body and later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.