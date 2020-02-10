  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were killed within a span of around eight hours Monday in Baltimore, hours after the end of the city’s first Ceasefire weekend, police said.

The latest shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Griffis Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a triple shooting near Patapsco Elementary Middle School in Cherry Hill. That shooting left one man dead and another gravely injured. The third victim is expected to survive.

Hours prior, police responded to a fatal shooting and a fatal stabbing.

The stabbing happened in the 6400 block of Walther Avenue around 1 p.m. and left a 51-year-old woman dead. The shooting happened around the same time in the 800 block of West Lexington Street. Police said a man was shot in the upper body and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

