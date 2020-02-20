LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities have charged a 17-year-old suspect with fatally shooting the teenage son of a Washington, D.C., area-police officer during a drug-related encounter.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it charged Darryl Edward Freeman as an adult with first-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown.
A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Brown was found shot to death in the driveway of a home Tuesday night.
He was the son of a Prince George’s County officer.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting appeared to be drug-related, and added that there’s no evidence it was related to Brown’s father’s work in law enforcement.
