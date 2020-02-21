Comments
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — The son of a police officer who was found shot to death earlier this week had reportedly been selling THC vape cartridges on Snapchat. Court documents obtained by news outlets say 17-year-old Bradley Brown used the social media app to arrange a meeting with 17-year-old Darryl Freeman.
The two never discussed a drug sale on the app. But authorities had said Brown’s shooting death Tuesday night appeared to be drug-related. Freeman has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder in Brown’s slaying.
Investigators haven’t determined whether he acted alone or if there might be other suspects.
