WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Starting this summer, it will be illegal to vape in most public places in the city of Westminster.
The city council Monday night voted in favor of an ordinance that would ban vaping in public places except for vape shops, licensed cannabis dispensaries and similar businesses.
“The City took this action to promote public health and to remove uncertainty for business owners about what was permissible in public spaces,” Mayor Joe Dominick told WJZ via email.
Dominick said he has signed the ordinance, which will take effect on July 1.
Violators of the new ordinance would face a $50 fine for a first occurrence, while businesses would face fines from $100 for a first occurrence to $200 for a second occurrence and $500 for subsequent occurrences.
Dominick said to his knowledge, Westminster is the first municipality in the state to pass a bill banning public vaping.