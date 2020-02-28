CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said semen was inside the syringe a man allegedly poked a woman with at a Churchton grocery store parking lot.
Police received the results of what was inside the syringe on Friday.
Thomas Bryon Stemen was placed under arrest on Tuesday and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The incident happened on Feb. 18 in the parking lot of a grocery store at 5570 Shady Side Road. Police released the video on Monday showing a man walking behind a woman near the entrance of a grocery store near the cart return. In the video, you see the man motion to poke the woman with something as she puts away the cart. The woman motions likes she was poked with something sharp and can be seen yelling.
Detectives believe there could be other victims.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Southern District at 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.