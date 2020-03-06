BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to climb, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is warning people that scammers are trying to use the coronavirus to make money.
In a news release Friday, Frosh said there are a number of scams going around, including people selling products that falsely claim to prevent or cure the disease and scammers posing as organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that try to trick people into clicking on links that contain malware.
No products or drugs have been approved to prevent or treat the disease, officials said.
“Unsolicited emails from the CDC, WHO, or other “experts” saying they have information about the virus are likely phishing attempts to get money or personal information, or may be attempting to download viruses or malware onto the recipient’s computer,” Frosh’s office warned in the release.
The release also said scammers may also pretend to raise money for coronavirus research.
Maryland’s attorney general warns of #coronavirus #COVID19 scams @wjz pic.twitter.com/cAL1ebND2u
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020
The attorney general’s office said people should rely on official sources for information about COVID-19, including the Maryland Department of Health and the CDC.
As of Friday afternoon, three Marylanders — all from Montgomery County — have tested positive for COVID-19; 12 more tests are pending. In total, 41 people from Maryland have been tested.