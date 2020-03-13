CORONAVIRUS IN MDNational Guard Activated, Schools Closed March 16-27
Filed Under:coronavirus, coronavirus closings, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland Zoo, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will be closed Friday, while they assess what the governor’s coronavirus response means to the campus.

“The health and safety of our guests, employees and volunteers is our priority and we perform regular cleaning and disinfecting. Alcohol-based sanitizers are available in employee break areas, public restrooms, and throughout the Zoo including food locations,” the zoo said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

While the Zoo has strict sanitation policies and cleaning protocols in place, they will be cleaning public areas Friday while they are closed.

