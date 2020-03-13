Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will be closed Friday, while they assess what the governor’s coronavirus response means to the campus.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will be closed Friday, while they assess what the governor’s coronavirus response means to the campus.
“The health and safety of our guests, employees and volunteers is our priority and we perform regular cleaning and disinfecting. Alcohol-based sanitizers are available in employee break areas, public restrooms, and throughout the Zoo including food locations,” the zoo said in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
While the Zoo has strict sanitation policies and cleaning protocols in place, they will be cleaning public areas Friday while they are closed.