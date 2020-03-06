BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Bowie woman was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with all but 18 years suspended in a 2019 crash that killed a man and five children.
Dominique Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty in September to six counts of grossly negligent motor vehicle manslaughter.
The crash happened on February 2, 2019. Officials said Taylor, who was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time, was driving her SUV on Route 301 in Bowie when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
Two of Taylor’s children, London and Paris, died in the crash, along with six-year-old Richelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herland. Cornell Simon, 23, died from his injuries several weeks later.
Taylor was the only person in the vehicle to survive.
Officials said Taylor’s blood-alcohol level at the time was .16, double the legal limit.
After she’s released from prison, Taylor will be put on supervised probation and will have to have an ignition interlock system in her vehicle.