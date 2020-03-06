



The three Maryland patients who tested positive for coronavirus were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, according to a Montgomery County official.

A married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s all from Montgomery County are the first patients to test positive for coronavirus in the state.

County Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gaynes said the patients, who were not traveling together, were on a cruise when they contracted the illness, but that it was not affiliated with the Port of Baltimore.

“These individuals were not on a cruise associated with Baltimore,” Gaynes said.

Due to privacy concerns for the patients, he wouldn’t elaborate any further, including naming the facility where the patients were tested. He did say however the staff took precautions for themselves and for the other people in the facility at the time they were tested.

What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland

Gaynes said the patients did experience symptoms when they returned to Maryland and sought medical attention at the time.

The travelers returned to the U.S. on Feb. 20, but weren’t tested until March 4. Gaynes said that was due to the fact that at the time of their return, China was the only country where travelers were being tested.

But those testing guidelines have changed over the last week and several other countries have been added.

WATCH LIVE | Montgomery County officials have the latest on the first three cases of coronavirus in the state of Maryland. https://t.co/GgYzjh54BP https://t.co/TgU4XPKlhE pic.twitter.com/OnA6zsQ6Zs — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) March 6, 2020

Maryland health officials are now tracking who may have had contact with the patients since they returned.

“There was some level of normal activity — in one instance, there was a recognition that they were all not feeling well — so activities were limited, in terms of not going to work and things like that,” Gaynes said.

Gaynes said from the investigation so far, there was very limited activity with school-aged children.

Limited activity with school age children; they realized they were not feeling well and limited some of their activities—like work—upon returning home #coronavirus @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

He said the patients are asymptomatic and doing better.

No timeline on when they will get a full track on where the confirmed patients have been; all patients “are doing well clinically” according to health chief in MoCo #coronavirus @wjz pic.twitter.com/SJY39yI6Di — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

There is no timeline on when a full idea of where the confirmed patients have been.

As of Friday, 41 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state. Of those, people 26 tested negative; 12 tests are pending.

MORE COVERAGE: Coronavirus in Maryland

Currently, there’s a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of San Francisco, California after a man died from the coronavirus on board. Other cruise lines, like Princess Cruises, have also been linked to the illness.

Royal Caribbean Among Cruise Lines Screening For Flu, Coronavirus; Could Deny Boarding At Port Of Baltimore

Royal Caribbean and several other cruise lines out of the Port of Baltimore have now implemented protocols to deny people boarding if they traveled to coronavirus infected parts of the world — like China, Iran, South Korea and parts of Italy. Cruise officials are also denying boarding to people with a fever or those showing symptoms of flu or coronavirus.

Montgomery County officials said they don’t have the capabilities to do coronavirus testing in the county, but that testing is done in Baltimore.

Montgomery Co health chief says they don’t have capability to do test analysis at the county level—but it’s helpful testing is done in Baltimore; says tests are then sent to CDC for confirmation #coronavirus @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 6, 2020

Officials also reiterated Gov.Larry Hogan’s comments that residents shouldn’t panic, but still take the coronavirus seriously and be prepared.