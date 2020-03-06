WATCH LIVEMontgomery County officials give update on Md. coronavirus patients
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, bringing the total number of pending tests in the state to 12, the state’s health department said Friday morning.

Of the 41 people who have been tested in Maryland for the virus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, 26 tested negative.

Three people, all from Montgomery County, tested positive; all three had traveled outside the country where they contracted the virus. All three people are being quarantined and are doing well clinically, Montgomery County officials said at a press conference Friday morning.

Due to the three positive cases, which involve a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland at a press conference on Thursday.

