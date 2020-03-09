BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow has granted former Mayor Catherine Pugh a delay to her incarceration.
It has been delayed until April 27, two weeks later than her original date, April 13. Her defense team did not give a reason for the delay.
Pugh was sentenced on February 27 to three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the “Healthy Holly” book scandal.
Pugh’s attorneys had asked for a sentence of one year and one day, which would have allowed her to be released early for good behavior.
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion.
She had been accused of defrauding people who bought her “Healthy Holly” children’s books out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, then using the money to fund her campaign for mayor.
The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned in May after authorities began investigating bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.
This story is developing.