BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Loyola University students are self-quarantining after a person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Prince George’s County tested positive for coronavirus when the person returned to their home state of New Jersey.

Fourteen Loyola students who attended CPAC are now taking the necessary precautions.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a press conference Tuesday morning that people who attended the conference should take the necessary precautions and self-quarantine or seek medical attention if they are showing symptoms.

The county saw its first positive coronavirus case Monday. The patient is a woman in her 50s that traveled to Boston from Feb. 25-27.

Alsobrooks also reported another county couple tested positive for coronavirus after traveling internationally, but the governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci said those two new cases have not yet been confirmed.

