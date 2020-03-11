



Within the past few days, counties across the area are calling for hospitals, churches and schools to take preventative measures as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in Maryland.

The message is echoed across the state: preparation, not panic.

Wednesday, Baltimore church leaders and University of Maryland Medical System leaders came together for a community discussion about preventative measures.

Some pastors said they’re already making changes to how their congregation interacts.

“We’ve already shifted from how we meet each other from embracing, hugging to elbows and just speaking and being kind,” James Nelson, Pastor and CEO Founder of BMore now.

This as local schools are taking unprecedented steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools superintendent announced they’re canceling large-scale public events and field trips.

In Baltimore, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santalises said buses are being cleaned daily, as well as buildings.

“We have increased our attention to ‘high-touch points’ in schools, so doorknobs, handrails, areas in schools where young people tend to put hands,” she said.

Coronavirus concerns also sparking discussions about how students will continue learning with the possibility of lengthy school closures, but some advocates said not all school districts have the capacity or access.

“Some students can’t afford to have a laptop that costs $1,000 or more,” John White, Education consultant of Queen Anne’s County, said. “And, many school districts haven’t budgeted to provide all the technology that children might need at this time.”

Hospitals are also gearing up for any potential influx. Siani Hospital set up tents outside its doors, ready to separate and screen patients if necessary.

“We have two tents in which patients that are sick, but not requiring immediate care, can be seen screened and then go to a tent and see advanced providers and stay away from our other patients,” Dr. Neil Roy, Chairman of Siani Hospital Emergency Department, said.

Doctors are pushing that if you feel sick, then stay home. They also want to keep reminding people to wash their hands.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.