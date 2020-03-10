BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is changing its visitor policy to respond to the COVID-19 or coronavirus at all 13 hospitals in their system and other UMMS healthcare facilities.
The changes will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
Here are the major changes to their visitor policy:
- All visitors must check-in at the front desk.
- No one under age 18 (except the parent of a hospitalized patient) is permitted to visit the hospital including all waiting areas and common spaces. This also applies to ambulatory clinics and urgent care facilities.
- Only one adult visitor is allowed per patient for all areas of the hospital.
- Visitors may be screened for flu-like symptoms and are not permitted to visit the hospital if symptoms are present.
- Visitors with international travel may not visit for 14 days after arrival into the United States.
“The coronavirus disease poses several challenges to an extended family presence at a patient’s bedside including potential spread of the virus to patients and staff by those with asymptomatic or mild infection,” said David Marcozzi, MD, COVID-19 Incident Commander for UMMS. “Enacting these changes to visitation is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding response to the coronavirus.”
There are certain exceptions to the new policy, but require prior approval by the Physician Administrative Officer. Those cases include; end-of-life care, two parents/caregivers of pediatric patients will be permitted as long as neither adult is symptomatic and two visitors will be allowed in labor and delivery.