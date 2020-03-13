Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Friday that Maryland state courts will be closed to the public for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said they are taking these steps to reduce the number of people in its courthouses to mitigate the potential for spreading the virus.
The courts will still be staffed to handle emergency matters, officials said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.