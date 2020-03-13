BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is joining a growing list of attractions closing their doors due to the coronavirus.
In a news release Friday evening, the aquarium said it’s closing starting Saturday, March 14 through at least Friday, March 27.
“While there have been no reported cases of infection on-site, the Aquarium believes it is their ethical responsibility to adhere to the scientific community’s recommendation to limit large social gatherings at this time,” it said in a statement. “During this period of closure, an on-site core team will continue to provide our animals with highest quality of care and welfare.”
People who purchased tickets can get a refund or reschedule their visit.
Click here for the latest list of closures and postponements.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.