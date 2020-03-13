CORONAVIRUS IN MDSchools Closed, Cases Growing, What You Need To Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins is also on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Infectious disease experts at Johns Hopkins have a possible solution to keeping COVID-19 under control.

They said the U.S. should considering using the antibodies of people who have recovered from the infection to treat patients and protect healthcare workers.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

They said using an antibody that contains serum from recovered patients has a long history of being a temporary solution against infectious diseases.

Already, more than half of those infected by coronavirus worldwide have recovered.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage oncoronavirus in Maryland here.

