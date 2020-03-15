BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan issued an emergency order Sunday to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public.
“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” said Governor Hogan in a statement. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
The following list of properties will be affected by the governor’s emergency order, which will take effect at midnight on Monday, March 16:
- MGM National Harbor
- Live! Casino & Hotel
- Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
- Hollywood Casino Perryville
- Ocean Downs Casino
- Rocky Gap Casino Resort
- Laurel Park
- Pimlico Race Course
- Timonium Race Course
- Fair Hill Races
- Rosecroft Raceway
- Ocean Downs
- All simulcast betting facilities in the state
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has been told to work with casinos in order to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations.
Along with the closure of betting facilities, Governor Hogan reiterated that failure to follow his previous order that prohibited gatherings of over 250 people is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.
“It is critical to public health and safety bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” said Governor Hogan. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.