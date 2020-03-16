BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials are looking at the possibility of closing schools past the original two week date, state officials said Monday.
“We are actively looking at the modeling that shows where this virus is going, so we’ll be making some decisions about that.” said Karen B. Salmon, State Superintendent of Maryland Schools.
The reason she closed schools for two weeks was to give them some time to reassess the situation as more cases pop up.
They applied for a waiver from the federal government to be able to deliver more than two meals per day to students, and they haven’t gotten it yet.
“We went ahead and said we’re doing it anyway.” She said.
They will be providing three meals per day to students, and any child who goes to one of the locations.
They anticipate serving over 100,000 meals over the next two weeks.
They’ll get breakfast, a milk, a fruits, and a vegetable and a grain. They’ll get lunch and supper meals providing milk, two fruits, vegetables, a grain or a bread and a meat or meat substitute.
All of the locations for meals across the state can be found at mdsummermeals.org.
