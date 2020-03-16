BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lifebridge Health is adjusting its visiting hours at hospitals to keep visitors, staff and patients safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors can only see patients from noon to 7 p.m. These changes affect Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital and Grace Medical Center.
Visitors must also comply with the following:
- All visitors must check in at a visitor information desk.
- No visitors under age 18 are allowed, unless they are the parent of a child in the hospital.
- Only one adult visitor allowed per patient in all areas of the hospital (this means one designated visitor per patient, not just one visitor at a time).
- Visitors may be screened for flu-like symptoms (runny nose, fever and cough) and will not be allowed to visit if symptoms persist.
- Visitors with international travel may not visit for 14 days after arrival in the United States.
- Given the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the United States, visitors who have had recent domestic travel should also share that information when they check in at a visitor information desk.Depending on the spread of the virus, we may need to restrict visitors who have traveled to specific states or regions, and those restrictions may happen quickly.
At specialty hospital Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai, visiting hours can be modified.
But at Levindale, no visitors are allowed until further notice. Levindale is a long-term care facility and is following guidance from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health for long-term care communities, issued March 10.
There are also no visitors at Northwest Hospital’s Sub-Acute Unit, due to same considerations as Levindale.
Cafeteria seating will be closed to the public and they are offering grab-and-go options.
LifeBridge Health will provide updates on its COVID-19 response plans at: lifebridgehealth.org/COVID19
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.