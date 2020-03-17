



As restaurants and bars in Maryland and across the country are being forced to eliminate in-person dining or close their doors altogether due to the coronavirus, a number of delivery services and larger restaurants are shifting their focus to online ordering.

From free delivery to having food delivered without interacting with another human being, here’s what companies are doing.

Chipotle:

Chipotle will offer free delivery through the end of March for orders of $10 or more. Orders can be made on its website, through its app or on smartphones. It is also offering the deal on Postmates with the code CHIPOTLEME.

Denny’s:

Denny’s is offering free delivery through April 12. Delivery and carry-out orders can be placed on dennys.com.

Domino’s:

Domino’s is offering contactless delivery for those who would prefer not to interact with a delivery person. The company said customers should put instructions about contactless delivery or other requests in the delivery instruction box when making online orders.

DoorDash:

DoorDash is changing its default delivery option to contactless delivery beginning this week.

“With this update, ‘Leave it at my door’ will be the default drop-off option, and customers will have the choice to select ‘Hand it to me’ if they prefer. We have also advised Dashers that they may initiate a no-contact delivery at any time by reaching out to the customer with a call or text message to confirm,” the company said in a news release.

DoorDash also said it will allow independent restaurants that sign up with the platform to pay no commission fees for 30 days. Restaurants that already work with DoorDash won’t have to pay commission fees on pickup orders.

In Baltimore, food delivery will become a main option for anyone who doesn’t want to cook, now that restaurants and bars will be closed due to #COVID19. @DoorDash now has a new no contact option for customers @wjz @RachelMenitoff @MaxMcGeeTV @HellgrenWJZ @PaulGessler pic.twitter.com/9HKDNTYUOr — 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 (@SoniaDasgupta) March 16, 2020

A number of restaurants are also offering free delivery through DoorDash.

GrubHub:

GrubHub said it will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in commissions from independent restaurants due to the coronavirus.

The service is also expanding its Donate the Change program to allow people to donate to organizations that will help its drivers and restaurants that are hit hard by the pandemic.

KFC:

KFC is offering free delivery through April 26 for orders made on KFC.com.

Howdy, Folks! Starting March 14 – April 26, we'll be offering FREE DELIVERY on https://t.co/h4LE81OR5v, making it easier for everyone to enjoy my world famous fried chicken from home. Or order ahead for pick up so you can skip that line. Terms apply at https://t.co/krmxGqiPpq pic.twitter.com/6FGbnF5lNa — KFC (@kfc) March 13, 2020

Pizza Hut:

Pizza Hut offers contactless delivery options. Customers can put their delivery requests in the special instructions box when ordering.

We're continuing to follow guidelines from the CDC, as well as state and local health authorities. Please see below to learn about how we plan to support the communities we serve by offering delivery and carryout. https://t.co/DhUkQucji3 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) March 16, 2020

Uber Eats:

Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for 100,000 independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada due to COVID-19, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The company also plans to give away 300,000 meals to healthcare workers and other essential employees affected by the pandemic.

&pizza:

Over the weekend, &pizza said on Twitter it will be giving hospital workers free pizza beginning Monday, March 16. Workers will need to show a valid ID.

Workers who can’t leave or would prefer delivery should text #HERO to 200-03 for a promo code.

Our response: free pizza for hospital workers – beginning 3/16. pic.twitter.com/f7d0ckuNNq — &pizza (@andpizza) March 14, 2020

See a restaurant we’re missing? Email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.